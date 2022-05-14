Urfi Javed Papped in Barely There Sari Look: Actor Urfi Javed never misses an opportunity to treat her fans with glimpses of her bold fashion statements. The actor known for posting hot and sensuous videos and pictures on Instagram was recently spotted in a hot saree look at the airport. Urfi got snapped by the shutterbugs as she wore a floral sari with a matching backless blouse. Check out this video shared by photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle:Also Read - Urfi Javed Grooves to 'Dehati Disco' in Front Cut-Out Top And Skirt, Fans Say, 'Aag Ho Bawaal Ho' - Watch Video

Pap Says Ek Din Cannes se Phone Aayega!

In the viral clip the actor can be seen engaging in a fun interaction with the paps. A photographer asked Urfi "Aap Cannes Film Festival me ja rahe ho ki nahi(Are you going to the Cannes Film Festival?" To which the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant responded as she said, "Mujhe yaha kisi festival pe nahi bulate waha kya bulayenge(They don't call me to any Indian festival, why would I get an invitation from Cannes)." The paparazzi replied, "Aayega ek din cannes se phone(One day you'll get an invitation phone call from Cannes)." Urfi then told them, "Tum sab ke kapde main design karwaungi. Mere birthday pe sab mere diye hue kapde pehen k aaoge(I'll get all your wardrobes designed. You'll wear clothes presented by me at my birthday party)."

Urfi has acted in daily soaps like Bepanaah, Meri Durga, Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhaniya and Kasauti Zindagi Kay.

