Mumbai: Urfi Javed, who was seen in Bigg Boss OTT, has now become an internet sensation. Urfi Javed is in Goa has been trending these days for her bold photos and videos. Yesterday, she completed 2 million fans on Instagram and today, she posted a video where she is seen wearing her pants and buttoning up on camera. Urfi Javed flaunted her silver jewellery that she bought from Goa. However, she got trolled for the video she posted. This is not the first time Urfi has been trolled. Netizens didn’t like the way Urfi made the video. One of the users wrote, “Kya dikha rhe ho”. Another user wrote, “Inka alg hi chalta hai😂😂”. In the clip, Urfi is facing her back to the camera to show her quirky outfit. She opts for a heart-shaped cut out top from the back. One could see a yellow bra under her top as she tied her hair in a bun.Also Read - Urfi Javed Goes Bold as She Crosses 2 Millions on Instagram, Poses in Yellow Bra
While sharing the video, Urfi wrote, “Watch it till the end for the full look ! I recently bought these amazing neck pieces from local markets at goa! I mean just look at this ! #reels #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro”. Also Read - 'Namaz Padh Lo Ladki!' Urfi Javed Trolled For Wearing a Backless Top in New Dance Video on Friday
Watch Urfi Javed’s video here:
24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. She was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
This is not the first time that Urfi has left the internet divided with her choice of outfits. From wearing the riskiest cut-out dresses to making her fans learn how to make a top out of stockings, Urfi has made the audience sit up and notice her antics multiple times in the past.
What do you have to say to her latest video?