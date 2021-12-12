Mumbai: Urfi Javed, who was seen in Bigg Boss OTT, has now become an internet sensation. Urfi Javed is in Goa has been trending these days for her bold photos and videos. Yesterday, she completed 2 million fans on Instagram and today, she posted a video where she is seen wearing her pants and buttoning up on camera. Urfi Javed flaunted her silver jewellery that she bought from Goa. However, she got trolled for the video she posted. This is not the first time Urfi has been trolled. Netizens didn’t like the way Urfi made the video. One of the users wrote, “Kya dikha rhe ho”. Another user wrote, “Inka alg hi chalta hai😂😂”. In the clip, Urfi is facing her back to the camera to show her quirky outfit. She opts for a heart-shaped cut out top from the back. One could see a yellow bra under her top as she tied her hair in a bun.Also Read - Urfi Javed Goes Bold as She Crosses 2 Millions on Instagram, Poses in Yellow Bra

While sharing the video, Urfi wrote, “Watch it till the end for the full look ! I recently bought these amazing neck pieces from local markets at goa! I mean just look at this ! #reels #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro”. Also Read - 'Namaz Padh Lo Ladki!' Urfi Javed Trolled For Wearing a Backless Top in New Dance Video on Friday

Watch Urfi Javed’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Fame Urfi Javed Creates A DIY Top Out Of Nude Stockings, Flaunts Her Bold Avatar | Checkout Video

24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. She was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.