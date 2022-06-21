Uorfi Javed Gets Trolled For Bold Bodycon Dress: Uorfi Javed once again became a target of sexist and misogynist trolls as she ate Vada Paav in a hot nude colour cut-out bodycon dress. Urfi, who is always unabashed and uninhibited while donning sexy and revealing outfits never shies away from treating her fans with a new avatar. Uorfi, can be seen eating Vada Paav in her barely-there outfit while also posing for selfies with fans. Uorfi’s hot and happening look didn’t went down well with a certain section of netizens who called her out and even labelled her as Sasti Poonam Pandey (cheap version of Poonam Pandey). Uorfi has stated earlier that she likes dressing up according to her wish and doesn’t bother about people’s opinions and harsh criticism.Also Read - Uorfi Javed Performs Hot Rain Dance in Sexy Floral See-Through Saree, Fans Say 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani Lagao'

Check out this post shared by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Urfi Called Out Sasti Poonam Pandey

Uorfi in the video offers Vada Paav to those passing by her side as she munches on the delicacy at the streets. Uorfi’s sexy nude colour cut-out bodycon outfit got thumbs up from her die-hard fans. Uorfi however, also came under the radar of internet trolls who made derogatory and mean remarks on her dressing sense. A netizen commented, “Sasti ponam pandey.” Another netizen wrote,”Ye kehte hai inki reach Kam ho gayi hh, ab inki video se kya reach ayegi 🤣 He thinks that she is only superstar on Earth.” Also Read - Urfi Javed's Stunning Backless Looks Will Make Your Jaws Drop, Checkout Video

Uorfi Javed participated in Bigg Boss OTT and also featured in popular daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhaniya.



