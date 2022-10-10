Urfi Javed Trolled: Actress Urfi Javed has become an internet sensation after uploading bold and sexy pictures. Every time the actress appears at a public event, her outfit choices astound social media. Recently, Urfi Javed was spotted wearing a transparent golden lace cloth. She made pants out of that cloth with a mini bralette. With this look, she grabbed all the eyeballs with her one-of-a-kind ensemble. It looked like Urfi Javed wrapped a transparent cloth around her waist and kept her hair tied in a ponytail. She completed the look with dark maroon lipstick.Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tribe Tina Trends Tremendous Tina Across India

Netizens were quick to respond to Urfi’s one-of-a-kind style. They flooded the comment section asking if her dress was made of a curtain. One of the users wrote, “Parda hai parda.” Another user wrote, “Aa gyi viralbirayni ki jaan 😂😂.” Also Read - Urfi Javed Goes Bold in Blue Cut-Out Mini Dress With Giant Black Shades at The Airport, Netizens Ask 'Job Milgayi Kya?' - WATCH Viral Video

Urfi is not concerned about the teasing and trolls she receives. The 25-year-old fashionista is all set to launch her new song ‘Haye Haye Yeh Majboori’ which is recreated version of Zeenat Aman’s song Haye yeh Majboori.