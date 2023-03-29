‘What?’: Urfi Javed Gives a Shocking Reaction After Kareena Kapoor Calls Her ‘Gutsy’

Home

'What?': Urfi Javed recently gave a shocking reaction after Kareena Kapoor called her 'gutsy' and praised her 'confidence.'

Urfi Javed Reacts to Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Gutsy’ Remark: Urfi Javed, apart from her bold style statements is also known for speaking her mind. The actor who is often makes controversial headlines due to her feisty attitude and outspokenness never misses an opportunity to call a spade a spade. Despite facing criticism from naysayers and online trolls, Urfi leads her life as per her wish. Urfi has always maintained that she loves her life on her own terms, and nobody has the right to dictate her choices. Be it her fashion experiments or her views on society, she is always unabashed and unfiltered while expressing herself on public platforms. Now, she has once again reacted to Kareena Kapoor’s statement as the latter praised her.

KAREENA KAPOOR CALLS URFI JAVED ‘GUTSY’

Kareena had said “I am not as gutsy as Urfi but I feel it’s extremely brave and extremely gutsy.” She further added “Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing.” The actor concluded by saying “The fact that she does exactly as she wants, that’s what fashion is all about – when you are comfortable in your own skin and do exactly as you, please. I just love the confidence. I am a confident girl so I am all for confidence. I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off.” Reacting to the same, Urfi wrote in her tweet post “Whatttttttt, Kareena just said she likes me ??? I’m ded ! Bye . I can’t , wow, is this seriously happening ?” She recently took a sly jibe at trolls who often write nasty comments about her revealing outfits. The actor who has often posed topless, wrote “Nange toh sabhi hai bhai , BAs fark itna hai Mai kapdo se Kuch log soch se (Everyone is naked. Some by clothes like me, while others by their mentality).”

URFI JAVED LAUDED KANGANA RANAUT’S PANGA

Urfi recently also lauded Kangana Ranaut’s sports drama Panga and hailed the whole team. She tweeted “I just watched PANGA , I mean wowwwww ! No nonsense , sensible script , amazing amazing acting . I’m kinda like shook . It’s a good movie mahn , underrated ! Like all actors were too good @KanganaTeam @Neenagupta001 @RichaChadha @jassiegill I know I’m a bit late for this tweet , but I just saw it and I couldn’t help praise them, ” adding two surprised face emojis. Kangana and Urfi had previously displayed their love-hate relationship as they agreed to disagree on Uniform Civil Code. When Urfi spoke about being trolled for her clothes, Kangana called her ‘divine’. The actor replied by admitting her ‘mad respect’ for the Emergency actor.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. She will next appear in The Buckingham Murders, The Devotion of Suspect X and The Crew.

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

