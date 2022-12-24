Urfi Javed Gives it Back to Indian Hockey Player Yuvraj Wamiki After Latter Refuses to Message Her, Share SCREENSHOTS

Urfi Javed hits back at hockey player Yuvraj Walmiki who refused to message her. She shared screenshots from 2017 chat.

Controversy queen Urfi Javed has been in the headlines for her recent spat with Indian hockey player Yuvraj Walmiki. A couple of days before, Urfi Javed had posted a fake video that showed her behind the bars in Dubai. Urfi had said people with a blue tick are rejoicing over her detention in Dubai. Yuvraj Walmiki responded to the video, saying, “Thank you Dubai. Please keep her forever. Kind regards.”

Soon after Walmiki’s comment, Urfi hit back at him and accused the sports player of messaging her and many other girls. But when he refused to message Urfi, she, on the other hand, posted screenshots of Yuvraj’s messages on her DM. The messages were from 2017. She captioned, “Kara li bezzati Why don’t you speak up against rapists, murderers? You want me in behind the bars for what reason?”

In another Instagram post, Urfi called him out and said, “Instead of apologising you keep defending your actions, knowing you’re wrong. He said I’m a disgrace to the society. For what reason? For wearing and doing and speaking my mind? Rapists and murders are not a disgrace? By doing all this you’re just promoting rape culture, you’re telling people it’s ok to threaten a girl, rape a girl, call her disgrace, tell her she deserves to be in jail cause of what she puts on her body !! Please everyone stop it .”

In an exclusive chat with Free Press Journal, Yuvraj said, “Not even once I have messaged Urfi. Agar aisa hota toh vo pehle screenshots daalti mere messages ke. I have so many good friends in Bollywood who asked me not to reply to her messages. I want her to show me the messages where I have commented on her clothes. I don’t have the time to justify all this and I don’t even want to prove myself to anybody.”

“Let her show if I have ever messaged underaged or minor girls. If you go through my Instagram, I’ve done so much for women. I respect women. She texted me ‘kitni ladkiyon ko hi hello likh ke bheja hai’. Tell me, what is the problem in that? It’s none of her business,” he added.