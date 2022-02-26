Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is known for her bold and eccentric fashion choices. She isn’t afraid of experimenting with her looks and wearing revealing outfits, because of which she often gets trolled. However, this time, Urfi has won the hearts of her fans (and haters too)! On Saturday, Urfi took to Instagram to share a video of her looking every bit gorgeous in a green salwar kameez.Also Read - Urfi Javed Accuses Casting Director Of Demanding Sexual Favours, Shares Viral Chats | Details Inside

Urfi posed for the camera and played around with her lacy chunari looking graceful as ever. The song Aap ki Kashish from the film Aashiq Banaya Aapne plays in the background as Urfi plays around with her hair. 'How a guy named Kashish can ruin this song for someone ! Iykyk,' wrote Urfi in the caption. Check out her Instagram post below:

Fans couldn’t help but laud Urfi for looking her sartorial best. ‘OMGGGGG You look stunning…’, wrote one fan. ‘Haaayee…Nazar na lageee by god…touchwood’, wrote another. Urfi mostly gets trolled for her OOTDs (outfit of the day). But scrolling through the comment section today, we could mostly find red heart and fire emojis.

What are your thoughts on Urfi’s green suit? Sound off in the comments below.