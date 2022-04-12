Internet sensation Urfi Javed has been making headlines for her unique fashion choices. On Tuesday, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant took to Instagram to treat her fans with a video to brighten up their day. Urfi Javed wore a floral long high slit dress which had a deep back. She completed the look a big hair bun and hot pink heels. Urfi is frequently trolled because of her style file. As a result, she frequently encounters trolls on social media. However, this time Urfi’s sexy backless dress is getting a lot of praises this time as one of the fans said, “Aaj Sahi Pehna Hai”. Another user wrote, “Kadak”.Also Read - Urfi Javed Goes Bold Again, Makes Entire Dress Out of Safety Pins - Fan Says ‘Aisa Chubega Na…’

Watch Urfi Javed’s sultry poses in latest Instagram video:

Urfi earlier uploaded a photo of herself wearing an outfit made entirely of safety pins. Inside the entire transparent dress, the actor was wearing a two-piece black bikini. Also Read - Urfi Javed's Latest Video in Front Cut Open Dress Sparks Debate, Fans Say 'Stop This Nonsense During Ramzan'

Urfi Javed is always up for posing for the cameras in her sexy shimmery outfits. She has always been open regarding her fashion preferences and dresses her Instagram family in edgy and sexy outfits. She remains unmoved by criticism, despite the fact that trolls have not been considerate to her.

What do you think of her latest look?