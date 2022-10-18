Uorfi Javed Viral Video: Internet sensation Urfi Javed never fails to make waves with her unusual picks, did it again! She has become an internet sensation with her hot and bold pictures on social media. Urfi, who turned a year older 3 days back, has dropped another sensational video where she managed to wear a backless shirt. Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, she captioned it, “So you don’t need to wear a shirt to WEAR shirt !” Urfi Javed wore a dark blue shirt flaunting her bare back with the buttoned-up shirt on the front. She completed her sexy look with black shorts and tied her hair in a tidy ponytail. She added the oomph factor to her sexy look with matching earrings and makeup.Also Read - Urfi Javed’s Blooper Video From Haye Haye Yeh Majboori Goes Viral: ‘Haye Haye Ho Gaya' - Watch

WATCH URFI JAVED’s VIRAL VIDEO

Urfi Javed’s video went viral in no time. Netizens flooded the comment section with their honest feelings. While some showered love, others trolled for such a bold outfit. Urfi Javed’s unusual shirt styling also inspired many people. One of the users wrote, “Peeche dekho peeche.” Another user wrote, “Yeh toh yaar kuch bhi dress hai. ” Also Read - Urfi Javed Gets Emotional on Her Birthday During Cake Cutting Ceremony – Watch Crying Video

On the work front, Urfi Javed bagged her first official project with the remake of music legend Lata Mangeswar’s song, ‘Haye Haye Yeh Majboori.’ Her music video garnered immense love and admiration. She wore a red saree with a designer blouse in the music video.

