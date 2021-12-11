TV star Urfi Javed is riding high on popularity across the social media. She has now added another feather to her cap. The actor has crossed 2 million followers on Instagram. Urfi has been treating her fans with super hot and sexy pictures on Instagram, today also she did the same! Urfi Javed took to Instagram to thank her fans in a bold photo where she is flaunting her back with yellow bra.Also Read - 'Namaz Padh Lo Ladki!' Urfi Javed Trolled For Wearing a Backless Top in New Dance Video on Friday

Thanking her fans for following her on the social networking site, Urfi Javed in a happy mood said, “2 miilion fam ❤❤ thanku everyone !! Only love !! #thankyou #gratitude #2million”. Urfi, who was all excited, celebrated the milestone in a unique way. Donning a yellow bra under a printed top, Javed posed with a heart. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Fame Urfi Javed Creates A DIY Top Out Of Nude Stockings, Flaunts Her Bold Avatar | Checkout Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

As soon as she dropped the pic on Instagram, the social media users flocked to her comment section. While some congratulated her and others commented on the choice of her outfit.

This is not the first time that Urfi has left the internet divided with her choice of outfits. From wearing the riskiest cut-out dresses to making her fans learn how to make a top out of stockings, Urfi has made the audience sit up and notice her antics multiple times in the past. What do you have to say to her latest video?