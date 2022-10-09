Urfi Javed Viral Airport Video: Actor Urfi Javed makes waves yet again! Javed, who continues to treat the internet with her sensual photos and videos on Instagram, was spotted in a blue mini-dress at the airport. Urfi Javrdf continues to be a favourite of the paparazzi, and her airport appearances are a visual feast for her admirers. She has received a lot of flak for her bold looks from celebrities and the fashion police. The internet sensation has yet again become the talk of the town with the latest airport look. Urfi Javed wore a mini blue dress with front cut-outs along with giant sunglasses. She finished her look with a sleek bun and white high heels. Urfi’s backless mini dress featured a halter neck.Also Read - Urfi Javed Gets Trolled For Wearing Golden Net Cloth Skirt, Netizens Ask ‘Parda Hai?' | Watch Viral Video

WATCH URFI JAVED’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM THE AIRPORT

Urfi Javed’s airport look went viral in no time. Netizens began to troll Urfi for her airport look and others asked her why is she spotted at the airport all the time. One of the users wrote, “Urfi’s dresses are like late night study before exam ….. “Bas main main part cover kar leta hu.” Another user said, “She finally got a job at the airport.” Others mocked Urfi Javed for wearing such revealing clothes at the airport and wrote, “how indian airports and airplans allow ladies with obscene clothes to board. Dont they have kids around?” Another user asked her if she has landed a job at the airport. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Urfi Javed Lashes Out at MeToo Accused Sajid Khan, Says 'He Keeps Defending His Actions'

Urfi Javed Slammed #MeToo Accused Sajid Khan

Urfi Javed recently lashed out at #MeToo accused Sajid Khan of not apologising to the nation for his inappropriate behaviour. He is one of the contestants on the popular TV show Bigg Boss 16. She wrote, “Never apologised but keeps defending his actions! A simple sorry would not undo what he did but atleast it’s better than defending what you did.”

On the work front, Urfi Javed was seen in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1. She has also appeared in daytime dramas like Meri Durga, Yeh Rishita Kya Kehlata Hai, and Bade Bhaiya ki Dulhaniya, among others.

