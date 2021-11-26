Mumbai: Internet sensation and TV actor Urfi Javed is leaving no stones unturned with her dangerously bold looks in the latest video. Taking to Instagram, Urfi shared her hot and sexy look in deep neckline cut-out front open hoodie and that is too hot to handle. In the video, the actor can be seen clad in a pink hoodie which is front open and the diva effortlessly flaunts her plunging neckline in the clip. She can be seen playing with her hair in front of the camera. Fans, who are crazy for her posts, have gone berserk over her video. One of them hilariously asked ‘Tailor Ka Kharcha Kam Aata Hoga Na?’Also Read - Urfi Javed Flaunts Hot Bod And Sexy Waist in Floral Red-White Saree, Fans Say ‘Gajab’- Watch

Urfi Javed loves Palak Tiwari’s song ‘Bijli’ and therefore she used it in her background. She looked stunning flaunting her outfit by doing a cat walk in this video and oozed confidence. Urfi described a bit about her outfit through her caption. She wrote: “In love with this sequin open hoodie ! 💕💕 #reelkarofeelkaro #reelitfeelit #reelsinstagram (sic)” Also Read - Urfi Javed Trolled by Diet Sabya For 'Gandi Copy' in Barely-There Black Top, She Gives a Sassy Reply

Watch Urfi Javed’s sexy video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Also Read - Urfi Javed is 'Getting Hotter Everyday,' Say Fans as She Posts Pics in Daring Black Leather Top

Urfi had a troubled childhood and eloped home at a very young age to make it big in the city of dreams. She had spoken about how trolls don’t affect her. She had said, “I love fashion. I used to always love dressing up and now that I can afford it, why not? When I know the media is going to be there at the airport clicking pictures of me, I am not going to be dressed in boxers. I try to look my best when I go out. And talking about attention, tell me one person who doesn’t want attention in this industry?”