Urfi Javed Viral Video: Internet sensation Urfi aka Uorfi Javed burns the internet with her sensational looks. Urfi, who never shies away from the camera, enjoys designing her own clothes. The actor never fails to make waves with her unusual fashion choices. And she did it again! Urfi flaunted her bold look in an unconventional green wire dress. Bigg B0ss OTT fame covered her modesty with two round pieces of cloth as she went topless again.Also Read - Chahatt Khanna Mocks Urfi Javed Again: 'Her Level of Class...'

She added subtle makeup, such as winged eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes, brushed-up cheeks, and a splash of lipstick, to complete her appearance. She completed her outfit with a silver nose pin and ponytailed hair. Also Read - Urfi Javed Gets Hospitalised After Instagram War With Chahat Khanna: ‘I Kept Ignoring…’

Watch Urfi Javed’s Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Also Read - Urfi Javed Hits Back at Chahatt Khanna Over Her 'Cheap Show' Remark: 'I Didn't Judge You For Dating Younger Men'

Fans quickly dropped fire and heart-eye emojis for Urfi Javed. One of the users wrote, “You are fire.” Another user wrote, “The nose pin really suits you.” While others trolled her by saying mean things like, “Overdressed.”Another user wrote, “What kind of Muslim are you?” One of them also wrote, “Not a very bold look, you’re a bad inspiration for girls.”

Urfi Javed has established a social media presence. She has made appearances in a number of well-known TV programs and has been featured in numerous Punjabi music videos, including Befikra, Hul Chul, Chat Sohniye, and most recently, Tere Ishq Mein.

Watch this space for more updates on Urfi Javed!