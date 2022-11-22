Urfi Javed Goes Full Nude And Strategically Places Wine Glasses in Viral Video, Watch

Urfi Javed dared to bare it all in the latest Instagram video. She was seen holding wine glasses to cover her body. Watch

Internet sensation Urfi Javed aka Uorfi has crossed all limits. Whenever you think that the Bigg Boss OTT star has run out of ideas, she will leave you stunned with her new post. In her latest Instagram video, Urfi posed topless and used the help of wine glasses to cover her assets. Urfi dared to go topless again and kept two wine glasses in front of her. She was seen holding the glasses but didn’t drag it. Urfi Javed used a viral song in the background – Lata Mangeshkar’s track- Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja…, which is going viral these days after a Pakistani girl danced to this track.

Urfi Javed’s latest nude video turned millions of heads and fans have a lot to say about the post. A user wants to know ‘Who is cameraman?’. Another user wrote, “Ye kaise glass h jo glass k hi nhi hai”. One of her fans was pissed with Urfi Javed’s post. He wrote, “Unfollow karo yar…. iske pagalpan bhadte hi ja rha hai”.

Watch Urfi Javed’s viral post

