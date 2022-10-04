Urfi Javed’s Latest Pics: Internet sensation Uorfi aka Urfi Javed has grabbed our attention with her one-of-a-kind look AGAIN. Urfi Javed has amazed the internet with her unusual look. The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant who never misses a chance to flaunt her hot body on social media is at it again. Urfi Javed goes BOLD as she drops her clothes in the latest pictures. Urfi Javed held a glass with yellow colour paint to hide her private parts in the latest pictures. She captioned the photos, “Mujhe nahi pata hai !! Mujhse mat poocho na!” She also shared the styling details in the caption. Urfi finished her look with a neat top bun, minimal makeup and struck sexy poses.Also Read - Urfi Javed Does Unthinkable Again, Wears a Transparent Skirt Made of Wrist Watches - Watch Viral Video

URFI JAVED’S LATEST INSTAGRAM POST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Urfi Javed, who comes under the radar of polls got brutally trolled for the latest pictures. One of the users wrote, “Clothes be like me kya kru fir job chhod du kya.” Another user wrote, “Kpde to phn lete like ke liye kuch bhi kregi kya.” One of the users also asked her, “Asian Paints ki ad hai kya?” The fashion stylist has admitted that she isn’t really bothered by trolls, so that won’t stop her from being at her self! Also Read - Urfi Javed Posts Hot Barely-There Topless 'Dard-E-Disco' Video, Netizens Say '...Bijli ki Tarah'

While another section praised Urfi Javed and dropped fire emojis in the comment section. Naaz Joshi wrote, “Qayamat…The ultimate diva.” Kajol Tyagi wrote, “Bro! This is genius and took me like 10 seconds to realise what’s up!!”

What do you think about Urfi Javed’s latest look? Let us know!