Urfi Javed Viral Video: Internet sensation Urfi Javed is known for her unusual outfit picks and she did it again. Urfi, who changed her name's spelling to Uorfi never fails to make waves with her DIY styling. Urfi has also numerously been trolled for her sexy and strange outfits. She, however, remains the paparazzi favourite with her bold and risky attires at airports and other places. The DIY stylist has once again made heads turn for wearing a one-sided shimmery black top with sleeves.

Urfi Javed captioned her post, “Till the time you become rich enough to buy twitter , Instagram , Facebook you guys gotta tolerate these ghastly sights of mine. Here’s a lesson for you mofos out there –

You don't control the world. You're just an average (some of them below average) human beingS who think what a girl puts on her body is their business (sic)."

WATCH URFI JAVED’S VIRAL VIDEO

Also Read - Urfi Javed Goes Backless With Her Ulti Shirt, Netizens Say 'Peeche Toh Dekho Peeche' - Watch HOT Viral Video

The video went viral in no time and netizens began trolling Urfi Javed for her strange attire. One of the users asked, “Aadha kidhar gaya?” Another user asked, “Isko ye sab karke kya milta koi mujhe bhi batao?” One of the users wrote, “Kabhi toh pure kapde pehenlo,” in the comment section. While some dropped fire and laughing emojis.

Urfi Javed SLAMS Anupamaa Actor Sudhanshu Pandey

Urfi Javed has criticized actor Sudhanshu Pandey for calling her appearance ‘ghastly,’ after she dropped a topless video on her Instagram. She slammed the Anupamaa actor and wrote, “The irony. Anupamaa is a show about woman empowerment, where a woman is shattering all the ‘normals’ set by the society for women. Why don’t you watch your own show Sudhanshu? Might learn something.”

Urfi Javed has gotten into several online verbal spats with Chahatt Khanna and Farah Khan Ali. Both these ladies had the same issues with her outfit and commented about it on their social media.

What do you think about Urfi Javed’s latest look?