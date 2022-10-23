Urfi Javed Goes Semi-Nude on Diwali: Urfi Javed always comes up with pleasant surprises for her fans and followers. The actor is a darling of the paparazzi as she always poses for them in her bold and sizzling outfits. Urfi always experiments with her sexy and alluring fashion statements which also comes under the radar of online trolls. However, the actor has stated multiple times that she is unapologetic and unabashed about her life choices. She also got into a verbal internet battle with Farah Khan Ali and Chahatt Khanna when they criticised her fashion choices. On the festive occasion, Urfi once again came up with a unique reel which she posted on her Instagram handle.Also Read - Urfi Javed Does Unthinkable Again, Wears a Transparent Skirt Made of Wrist Watches - Watch Viral Video

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S INSTAGRAM POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

URFI JAVED HAS A UNIQUE DIWALI PRESENT FOR HER FANS

The actor captioned her post as, “Happy Diwali everyone !! ❤️❤️.” Urfi went semi-nude in the reel as she sits topless covering herself with her left arm. She wears a long maroon skirt while munching over a creamy muffin as diyas (earthen clay lamps) are lit on the table beside her. The actor looks sensual and and scorching hot as she seductively teases the camera by taking a bite of the muffin. Her captivating viral video has definitely opened thirst trap. As usual she got mixed reactions from netizens. Also Read - Urfi Javed Wraps Her Bare Body in Food Plastic, Sizzles in Transparent Crop Top - Watch Viral Video

Urfi was a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1. She also acted in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya.

