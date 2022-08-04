Urfi Javed Topless Pics: Urfi Javed is in no mood to stop! The Bigg Boss OTT fame model-actress who is known for her bold sartorial choices doesn’t shy away from posting her bold videos and photos. And after using her hands to cover her exposed breasts in a semi nude video, the actress once again went bold by posing topless. This time Urfi covered her breasts with hair extensions, sharing the bold pics, she didn’t write any caption but just air emojis.Also Read - Urfi Javed Goes Nude Again, Covers Exposed Breast With Hands in Viral Video. Fans React to Boldness - Watch

In the photos, Urfi is seen sporting a high-waist blue denim. She is topless and sporting fake hair extensions, covering her breasts. The actress also opted for a huge nose ring with her bare minimum look.

Urfi Javed Goes Topless Again!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Soon as Urfi shared her bold photos, it went viral with a section of netizens brutally trolling her. A user commented: “Mere paas bhot kapde hain, chahiye toh home delivery kra dunga (I have a lot of clothes, if you want I can get them home delivered to you). Another wrote: ‘Ye nai sudharne wali’

Earlier in a bold video, Urfi posed semi nude, she covered her breasts with her hands, made a zig-zag design across her body with a green rope and wore a nude colour bottom. The Bigg Boss OTT fame sported a traditional necklace matching the colour of the rope. She tied her hair neatly in a bun and put red roses on it for enhanced styling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)



Post her stint in Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi has made headlines for her unusual fashion choices. She has made outfits from razors, broken glass, safety pins and other such unthinkable items.