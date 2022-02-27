Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is known for her bold and eccentric fashion choices. The controversial celebrity isn’t afraid to wear bold outfits in public even though she ends up getting trolled for it. This time, Urfi took to her Instagram account to share a hot video in which, she can be seen walking in a garden and playing with her hair. In the video, Urfi’s back is exposed and it seems as if she is topless. Check out the sizzling video below:Also Read - Urfi Javed Spotted In Juhu Wearing A Metallic See-Through Dress, Trolls Say 'RIP Fashion'

The breathtaking video received all kinds of comments. While some fans complimented Urfi for her look, several trolls slut-shamed her in the comment section. However, in what can be called a rather surprising move, towards the end of the video, Urfi turns around and reveals that she is wearing a bra. Several fans, who believed that Urfi was topless, took to comments to share their shock.

One fan wrote, “Had us in the first half ngl”. “Wakt ne ekdm se jajbat badal diya o bhai maro mujhe ye mjak ho rha. H“, wrote another. One fan went as far as accusing Urfi of betrayal. “Ye sarasar dhoka h apne fans k saath is tarah se kisi ko dhoka dena galat h“, he wrote. Check out some of the reactions below:

What are your thoughts on the video? Sound off in the comments below.