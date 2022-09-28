Urfi Javed is an internet sensation who never misses a chance to flaunt her bare body on social media. This time again, Urfi Javed has shocked netizens with her bold topless look. The Bigg Boss OTT fame chose to go nude for her recent fashion photoshoot where she painted her body with red glitter paint. She can be seen giving seductive poses as she ditches her clothes. She hid her breasts with red paint and tied a long red velvet cloth around her waist in her latest fashion experiment. Urfi Javed posted a hot and sexy video on her Instagram profile and wrote, “Teri nazar ka qusoor hai!”. For the Instagram reel, Urfi added ‘Yeh Ho Halka Halka Suroor Hain’ song.Also Read - Urfi Javed Posts Hot Barely-There Topless 'Dard-E-Disco' Video, Netizens Say '...Bijli ki Tarah'

Urfi Javed completed the look with blue string pearl necklaces, a neat bun, and hot red lipstick.

URFI JAVED’S STUNNING HOT AND BOLD VIDEO IN RED

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)



Urfi’s too hot to handle and like always her fans troll her for her fashion choices. However, that won’t stop the actor from being her sexiest best as she has stated that trolls don’t bother her much. A few days ago, Urfi Javed shared a similar topless look in dard-e-disco attire. She covered her assets using mirror pasties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)



Whether is about creating an outfit from using sim cards to wearing a dress made from blades, Urfi Javed has often put her ‘style’ on display, without flinching at the mean comments. What do you think?