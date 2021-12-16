Mumbai: A few days ago, we saw how Priyanka Chopra aced her look in a body hugging printed dress with full sleeves and a separated turtle neckline. The dress was matched with a really long braid that held her hair in place. Soon after that internet queen Urfi Javed was spotted sporting a long braid. She was trolled for copying Priyanka Chopra. In the photos, Urfi was seen wearing a collar satin crop top that comes with a front cut-out and has a thread going to the sides. She teamed it up with a pink satin skirt that comes with a side cut-out, flaunting her high waist and toned legs. She completed it with a beige-coloured high heels and a silver locket.Also Read - ‘Tailor Ko Kapde Zyada Diya Karo’! Urfi Javed Steps Out In Bold Side Cut-Out Skirt And White Crop Top

Urfi Javed was brutally trolled for copying PeeCee. In respond to the trolls, Urfi penned a befitting reply slamming people for judging her all the time. Urfi shared a photo of hers which was taken 4 months back, and in the same, she was seen in a braided hairstyle. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “This was clicked 4 months back! How did I copy Priyanka when I am just repeating my own hairstyle! Just that my hair is longer now? How How? Please explain!! Also braiding is so so common! If having a braided hairstyle means copying someone then the entire world is guilty.” Also Read - Urfi Javed Grooves To Gayle’s Song But Her Weird Outfit Once Again Grabs Attention, Fans Say 'Fruit Wali Jaali Pehni Hai'

Here’s the post:

