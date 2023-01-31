Home

Urfi Javed Has a Unique Way of Donning Denim-On-Denim Attire, Netizens Say ‘Inko Batao Jeans Kaha Pehnte Hai’

Urfi Javed gave a quirky twist and left everyone amused as she wore the denim jeans as a top.

Urfi Javed never disappoints her fans and followers and always keeps coming up afresh with innovative and sensational fashion statements. Urfi, known for her bold choices in life and dressing style once again raised eyeballs with her new avatar in denim-on-denim. The internet sensation was recently spotted attending an event donning denim-on-denim. It’s not a basic denim-on-denim! This time, Urfi gave a quirky twist and left everyone amused as she wore the denim jeans as a top.

As soon as the video was shared by paps, netizens started reacting to the video. A user wrote, “Inhe koi btao jeans kaha phnte hai”. Another one said, “Tumhara tuta mobile bata raha hai, tumhara agla fashion yahi yahi hai”.

A few days ago, Urfi Javed wore a fully covered black suit as she visited gurudwara. In the viral video, she can be seen entering the religious site and distributing prasad thereafter. The actress’ video has been making several rounds on the internet and her fans are in disbelief. Her viral video in a traditional outfit has sent shock waves across the internet.

