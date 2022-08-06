Urfi Javed Hits Back at Chahatt Khanna: Urfi Javed is a newsmaker everyday with her experimental fashion choices and bold and unfiltered statements. Urfi, known to be a darling of the paparazzi got sent shock waves on Friday by donning a barely-there yellow bralette made up of dupatta. Actor Chahatt Khanna shared a screenshot of Urfi’s hot and sexy look and posted it on her Instagram stories. Chahatt took a dig at Urfi and captioned her post as, “Who wears this? And on what streets? I mean anyone would remove their clothes and media makes them a celebrity? Is Indian media so vulnerable? It’s easy to buy this cheap publicity and media. This cheap show you all are promoting to our generation, anyone would pay for spotting and do anything or even go nude and you’ll carry? This is obnoxiously sad. God bless you with some wisdom.”Also Read - Urfi Javed Wears Barely-There Yellow Bralette, Trolls Say ‘Dupatte Ka Kapda Bana Diya’

Urfi Calls Chahatt a Hypocrite

Urfi in no time refuted back and shared a series of posts in her Instagram stories calling Chahatt a hypocrite. Urfi also made scathing remarks on Chahatt's personal life pointing out at her divorce and dating life. She also accused Chahatt of buying social media followers. Urfi wrote in her Instagram stories, "At least I don't buy followers! Also if you would do your homework, I was there for an interview which is none of your business, you are just jealous that even after paying the paps they are not covering you. @chahattkhanna also whatever anyone does on this earth is none of your business, why didn't you upload this story for Ranveer Singh? Shows your hypocrisy. See I didn't judge you for two divorces, dating away younger men so why judge me?"

Urfi Shares Chahatt’s Bare Back Photoshoot

Urfi also shared a barely-there picture of Chahatt posing her bare back and captioned the photo as, "So you are allowed to post such pictures on social media for the entire world to see? Social media pet oh asli log nahi hote na? You are just jealous my love and also you are a bully. I feel bad for your daughter what kind of mother they have! S*#t!" She also wrote in her next story caption, "At least I earn my own money not living off my two ex-husbands' alimony. Chahatt Khanna I ain't coming to you judging you love your life. IDK what these aunties have against me."

Chahatt Hits Back at Urfi

Chahatt reacted to Urfi’s remarks and wrote in her story, “Damn funny this woman is, is he thinks people are jealous of her, comparing herself to Ranveer Singh, Lady pls do Atleast half of the work that he has done, also correcting you, he was shooting for something Bare body, he is not running Nude on the streets doing paid Spotting since months, people who are opposing this behaviour have nothing to do with your So called fame, but the stupidity happning around the city and Media, also if Ranveer Accidentally happened to call you an icon with no choice or in sarcasm it doesn’t mean you can compare your self with a great Actor This would be all from my side. om Shanti Bhagwan apko Sadbudhi.”

Urfi Accuses Chahatt of Online Bullying

Doesn’t want to be part of drama but will slut shame a women for no reason, you are calling me classless but you are the one who accused me of buying the media and roaming around naked! Such double standard. Also why did you block me 🙁 if you don’t want to be part of drama, don’t unnecessarily bully people online, I’m sorry it’s not my mistake that you are not getting the attention you want even even you upload half naked pictures. Being a two time divorcee, dating younger men they all are unethical according to society, but you are doing what makes you happy. Right? So why judge me?

Urfi Javed was one of the contestants in Bigg Boss OTT 1 and als featured in daily soaps like Meri Druga and Bade Bhaiya ki Dulhaniya.

