Urfi Javed Hits Back at Sudhanshu Pandey: Urfi Javed is once again storming social media with her unfiltered unabashed reply to Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey. The actor known for not mincing words recently hit back at Sudhanshu for his 'ghastly' remark on her topless video. In the past she had got into controversial war of words with Farah Khan Ali and Chahatt Khanna. For the unversed, both Farah and Chahatt and similar issues with her as they commented on the actor's inappropriate dressing sense. Urfi has always maintained that she dresses up as per her own wish and nobody can dictate her on how to live or conduct herself.

SUDHANSHU PANDEY SLAMS URFI JAVED

Sudhanshu took to his social media handle and wrote that even though he doesn't follow the actor, yet he found her video that popped up in his feed to be distasteful. The actor who plays Vanraj in the series wrote in his Instagram stories, "I don't follow this person, but I still have to see such ghastly sights everyday thanks to news channels. I'm enraged seeing this. How can you guys even promote such a mockery of an auspicious festival like Diwali… for God's sake it's Laxmi poojan day."

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S CRYPTIC POTSHOTS AT SUDHANSHU PANDEY:

URFI JAVED HITS BACK AT SUDHANSHU PANDEY

Following the Anupamaa actor's comment calling out her video offensive and ghastly, Urfi took potshots at Sudhanshu. She wrote on her Instagram stories, "The irony. Anupamaa is a show about woman empowerment, where a woman is shattering all the 'normals' set by the society for women. Why don't you watch your own show Sudhanshu? Might learn something." She later added a quote in her stories that read, "Hunar sadko pe tamasha karta hai, kismat mehlo me raj karti hai." Resharing Sudhanshu's post she had also captioned her story as, "Very well written, @SudhanshuPandey you should read this. You'll hypocrisy and double standards."

Urfi Javed has appeared in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya ki Dulhaniya. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

