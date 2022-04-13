Urfi Javed Funny Hairstyle In Bold Look: Actor Urfi Javed surely knows to grab eyeballs with her bizarre style statements. Urfi is known to be the darling of paparazzi for her weird fashion sense that is often in the receiving end of flack from netizens. The actor recently posted her new look from the airport in a bold avatar on her Instagram handle. Urfi wore a revealing white cut out top with black bralette. She paired it with blue denim jeans and added a number of white clips to her hair in sync with the white top. Urfi captioned her post, “Swipe right to see the hairstyle !! 😅😅 Painted the pins myself ! Hair @geetajaiswal422 #instadaily #instagram #potd #ootd.” Check out this post by Urfi on her Instagram handle:Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Receives BMW X1 Worth Rs 40 Lakh as Gift After She Confessed Can't Afford Like Salman Khan

Internet’s Mixed Reaction To Urfi’s Bold Look!

The actor got mixed reactions from netizens for her bold avatar. Actor Aparna Dixit commented, "Hair tai deserves 👏." Another user wrote, "Alwayssss different 🙌 URFIIII 🔥🔥." A fan commented, "❤️❤️."

Urfi’s Online Banter With Farah Khan Ali!

Recently, the actor got into a social media banter with Farah Khan Ali as the latter schooled Urfi on her fashion sense. Urfi has previously made headlines for her outspoken statements and her bold looks. The actor has garnered 2.8 million followers on Instagram and is regularly active on social media.

Urfi’s Stint With Bigg Boss!

Urfi was recently seen in a music video with rumoured beau Kunwarr. The actor also had a brief stint in Bigg Boss OTT in 2021 as she ws the first contestant to get eliminated. Urfi has also starred in television shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhaniya, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Punch Beat Season 2 and Kasautii Zindagii Kayy 2.

