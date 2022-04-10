Mumbai: OTT Bigg Boss fame Urfi Javed‘s sense of style never struggles to make headlines. She is frequently trolled because of her style file. Urfi never fails to astound netizens with her sexy and unusual wardrobe choices. The actor’s attire becomes the talk of the town every time she is photographed by the paparazzi. As a result, she frequently encounters trolls on social media. Urfi uploaded a photo of herself wearing an outfit made entirely of safety pins. Inside the entire transparent dress, the actor was wearing a two-piece black bikini.Also Read - Urfi Javed's Latest Video in Front Cut Open Dress Sparks Debate, Fans Say 'Stop This Nonsense During Ramzan'

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Urfi captioned it, “This dress is made entirely Out of safety pins !! Yes ! Took us 3 days but look at this THANKU @geetajaiswal422_ for helping me with my crazy ideas !” In the video, she was seen swaying to Kate Eal’s All That Glitters. Also Read - Urfi Javed Responds to Taunts From Celebs, Says 'Paise Ki Majboori Ki Wajah Se...'

Take a look at Urfi Javed’s Unusual Choice:

In no time, netizens dropped comments for Urfi’s latest outfit. While some appreciated her for the bold choice she made for her outfit, many trolled her. One of the users wrote, “Aisa chubega an nani yaad aajayegi.” While another wrote, “Is dress ko kon phena chahega” along with laughing emojis.

Urfi is always up for posing for the cameras in her glossy ensembles. The actor has always been open regarding her fashion preferences and dresses her Insta fam in edgy and sexy outfits. She remains unmoved by criticism, despite the fact that trolls have not been considerate to her.

What do you think about her latest look? Let us know!