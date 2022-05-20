Urfi Javed Viral Video: Internet sensation Urfi Javed never misses a chance to flaunt her outfits. She creates her own designs and usually gets trolled for them. This time, Urfi wore something that you cannot imagine – a jute skirt. In a new post shared by Urfi Javed, the TV actor revealed that she created this skirt in an hour. She just tied the skirt on her waist with one knot and flaunted her toned thighs from one side. To complete the look, Urfi wore a white Crochet bralette.Also Read - Urfi Javed Poses in Nude Undergarments And Barely-There Skirt - Watch Viral Video

Urfi's fans hailed her hot and sexy look and showered praise as she set the internet ablaze. She has got a lot of compliments from the fans who dropped fire and heart emojis. A fan wrote, "Lovely video 😘", another one wrote, "Ma'am I love u❤️😁".

Check Urfi Javed’s new look in a revealing skirt made of jute:

Watch Urfi’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Otherwise known for her bold fashion choices, Urfi Javed recently wore a matching black sexy monokini and wrote, “Caption nahi samajh araha”.

On the work front, Urfi was most recently seen on Bigg Boss OTT. She has appeared in a number of television shows, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chandra Nandini, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and others.