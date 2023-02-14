Home

Entertainment

Urfi Javed’s Hot Valentine’s Day Look: Little Red Riding Hood But Make It Racy! – Watch Viral Video

Urfi Javed debuts her Valentine's Day look in a red hood and a lacy bikini set. Check out her hot video on a special day.

Urfi Javed's Hot Valentine's Day Look Little Red Riding Hood But Make It Racy! - Watch Viral Video (Photo: Instagram/ Uorfi Javed)

Urfi Javed’s hot video on Valentine’s Day: How could Urfi Javed miss flaunting her new look on Valentine’s Day! The popular social media influencer is seen donning an all-red avatar in her viral video on February 14. The young actor wears a lacy red lingerie set and teams it up with a bright red long hood.

Urfi looks bold in the video which is now being shared widely on social media. And like all other looks of the actor, this one too has divided the internet. While many are appreciating Urfi for staying true to her style, others feel she’s exposing too much on Instagram.

WATCH URFI JAVED’S VIRAL VIDEO ON VALENTINE’S DAY:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Urfi teams up her all-red Valentine’s Day avatar with a pair of nude strappy heels. She keeps her hair loosely touseled and looks sensational. Urfi captions her post as, “Felt like a Victoria secret model, might never delete. Happy Valentine’s Day everyone! (sic)”

A fan commented on Urfi’s post and jokingly wrote, “This is normal outfit for your standards 😂 (sic).” Another comment on her post read, “You are stealing the show of all Victoria secret models ❤️ happy Valentine’s Day🌹(sic).”

Urfi never fails to amaze her fans with her bold looks on social media. Even when she steps out of her house, she is far from boring or conventional in fashion. What do you think of her Valentine’s Day look here?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.