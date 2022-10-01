Urfi Javed new dress: Urfi Javed never fails to amaze her fans with her unusual looks. As part of her latest look on social media, the actor used the most unlikely product to make an outfit. She compiled several wristwatches to make a mini-skirt. Again, something that only she could imagine doing!Also Read - Urfi Javed Goes Topless Once Again, Applies Red Glitter Paint on Her Body, Watch Hot Viral Video

Urfi Javed dropped a quick video on Instagram on Saturday evening in which she could be seen flaunting her latest style pick. She wore a transparent mini-skirt over a nude bikini bottom. While she wore a basic lavender T-shirt, the skirt itself was enough to get the internet talking. Urfi stuck differently sized wristwatches together and let them hang to give an appearance of a skirt.

She simply wrote 'What's the time mahn!' in the caption of her post on Instagram and the fans were quick to respond 'the time is yours' in the comment section.

CHECK URFI JAVED WEARING SKIRT MADE OF WRISTWATCHES IN HER NEW VIRAL VIDEO:

Urfi is known to wear the most shocking outfits and make them work as only she can. She is a fashionista that no one saw coming and now, she rules social media with her badass looks. Not just her photoshoots and videos, Urfi makes sure she’s expressing herself unabashedly when she’s interacting with the media as well. She also lashed out at the paparazzi recently over derogatory remarks by one of the photographers.

She is herself and totally owns it, yeah?