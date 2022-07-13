Actress and internet sensation Uorfi Javed who is currently holidaying in Lonavala, treats her fans with her hot and sexy avatar. Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Uorfi Javed wears a barely-there pink bralette that she made with a pink rope. A selfie video has been shared on Uorfi Javed’s Instagram story where she showed her hot pink bralette. It looks quirky yet fashionable! While sharing her look, the actress also gave a glimpse of the property where she is staying in.Also Read - Uorfi Javed Shares Secret Behind Her Fashion Sense: ‘People Used Me…’ | Watch Interview

If you have noticed, the villa where Uorfi was clicked is in Lonavala and a few months ago, Shweta Tiwari and her daughter Palak Tiwari also stayed there.

Uorfi Javed has always taken the odds in her favour and has outshined herself in the most troublesome moments of her life. In the latest pics, she looked electrifying in this pink bralette outfit.

A look at Uorfi Javed’s pics:

We are waiting for Uorfi Javed’s full look in the same avatar.