Urfi Javed in Pink Hot Bikini Top And Sexy Matching Pants Chats With Paps at Airport, Netizens React - Watch

Urfi Javed in Hot Bikini Top And Sexy Pants: Urfi Javed is once again back with her style and swagger. Tha actor, who is always hell bent on making her bold fashion statements in hot and sexy outfits, is once again breaking the internet. Urfi has often been trolled for her weird fashion sense, but the actor has never cared about naysayers. Her online spats with Chahatt Khanna and Farah Khan Ali were also due to criticism over her attire. Urfi has also at times received online threats but dealt with the same bravely. Now once again she was papped at the airport in a hot pink bikini top and matching pants. Urfi also had a fun chat with the shutterbugs.

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S VIRAL AIRPORT VIDEO:

URFI JAVED SIZZLES IN HOT BIKINI TOP AND MATCHING PANTS

Urfi wore a sizzling bikini top and matching pants with side cuts above the knee. She completed her look with black shades. When the paparazzi chatted with her, she spoke about the sumptuous Indian delicacies. She also joked how she brings something to eat for the photographers while they don’t get anything for her. One of them could be heard saying next time he will get something for her to eat. While some netizens dropped heart and fire emojis on the viral video. Others made funny comments about Urfi being recently detained by the Dubai police.

The actor has acted in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhaniya. Urfi also participated in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

