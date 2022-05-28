Internet sensation and TV actor Urfi Javed is famous for her bold fashion choices. The Bigg Boss OTT fame often takes the internet by storm with her out-of-the-box outfit choices. Her fashion choices at times make the internet go berserk. The diva was recently spotted in Mumbai wearing a bold and daring outfit. She wore a mini pink cut-out dress.Also Read - Panchayat 2 Actor Jitendra Kumar Charges THIS Much Per Episode! Find Out

The sexy deep v-neck spaghetti strap cut-out dress featured a back floss and cut-out details on the front. Urfi can be seen flaunting her envious body in that mini dress. Her bizarre fashion sense is famous among fans. Netizens had a mixed response to her fashionable outing. A short video was posted by the paps on social media. A user wrote, "urffi javed will get oscar award in fashion design", Nothing wrong in Urfi's dressing. Ananya Pandey also dresses like this then nobody says negative abt her.Then why Urfi is being criticized?", while there were a few who spared no minute in trolling the actor. A user wrote, "ye kapde hi kyu pehanti h", another disappointed user wrote, "Kuch aur try krr is style ko dekh k pkkk gye hum."

Instagram users in disbelief wrote, 'What the hell is she even wearing. where is the fashion police.' Where one wrote, 'Fashion disaster!!'

Check out Urfi Javed’s video here:

Urfi is popularly known for portraying the role of Avni in the TV show ‘Bade Bhaiyya ki Dulhania,’ Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She made several headlines and has a massive fan base post her stint in Bigg Boss OTT. Although, she stayed in the house for a short interval but managed to gauge a lot of limelight.

