Home

Entertainment

Urfi Javed is a Walking-Talking ‘Jaadu’ in Viral Video, Netizens Ask ‘Rohit Kaha Hai,’ Watch

Urfi Javed is a Walking-Talking ‘Jaadu’ in Viral Video, Netizens Ask ‘Rohit Kaha Hai,’ Watch

Urfi Javed recently turned into a walking-talking 'Jaadu' in viral video as netizens asked her "Rohit kaha hai."

Urfi Javed is a Walking-Talking 'Jaadu' in Viral Video, Netizens Ask 'Rohit Kaha Hai,' Watch

Urfi Javed is a Walking-Talking ‘Jaadu’ in Viral Video: Urfi Javed is always game when it comes to experimenting with her looks and style statements. Her bold fashion experiments are always breaking the internet and giving enough content for entertainment tabloids and portals. The actress never shies away from wearing unique outfits even when it means getting trolled by fashion police. While her fans and followers hail her courageous choices and free-spirited attitude, a section of netizens are always offended with her wardrobe. Urfi has had social media spats with Farah Khan Ali and Chahatt Khanna in the past. Farah and Chahatt had slammed her for her dressing sense which turned out into an ugly online feud. She was also criticised by Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey for posing topless during Laxmi Pujan. The actress has although always maintained that she lives her life on her own terms.

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S VIRAL VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

You may like to read

URFI JAVED SHOCKS NETIZENS AS SHE TURNS ‘JAADU’

Urfi was recently spotted dressed like an alien. The paps went berserk as they clicked and filmed her new avatar. The internet went bonkers as netizens came up with hilarious comments. A user commented, “😂😂.. Aj urfi ne sab ke muh band kar diye😂… Chamtkar ho gya. (Today Urfi has shut down all the haters, this is a miracle). Another person wrote, “Yeh urfi nhi hai😂😂😂 (This is not Urfi). A netizen also commented, “Aiilaaa, We’re proud of roaming on roads. – Yours Alien.” A user pointed out, “Jaadu” (Alien’s name in Hrithik Roshan’s sci-fi musical Koi…Mil Gaya). A netizen also wrote “Covid again 😂😂😂.” While a fan asked, ‘Rohit kaha hai?’ Urfi’s fans dropped heart and heart-shaped-eye emojis.

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.