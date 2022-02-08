Mumbai: Internet sensation Urfi Javed has been daily updating her Instagram account with videos and bold pictures. On Tuesday, the actor dropped a hilarious video where she was seen sitting on the floor and rotating her body. Urfi is one happy kid as she enjoys her break amid the shoots. In a black bralette and blue jeans, Urfi Javed is seen having a funny moment inside the studio where the photographers are waiting for her. However, what will surely win your heart is Urfi’s million-dollar smile towards the end of the video. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Mummy ki roti Gol gol gol …. My photographer @rk_fotografo waiting for me to stop this non sense so that we could finish this shoot ! #urfijaved #votd”.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Dance to Oo Antava During Varmala Ceremony, Delight The Internet | Watch

Watch Urfi Javed’s hilarious video:

Fans are completely impressed with Urfi Javed’s funny moment. The comment section of her video is flooded with heart emojis. While one of the fans wrote, “Roti se bhi zyda gol ghum gye”. Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Makes Saree Out Of Potato Chips Wrappers, Leaves Internet Amused | Watch

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is also known for portraying the role of Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. She was also seen as Aarti in Meri Durga, Bella in Bepannaah and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2. Urfi also played the role of Chhaya in Star Plus’s Chandra Nandini. In 2020, Urfi Javed joined Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Shivani Bhatia, and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.