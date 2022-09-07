Urfi Javed Hot Viral Video: Internet Sensation Urfi Javed is back with her Instagram reel game as she is slaying the Kala Chashma trend with her hotness. The actor has joined the online viral trend in her own oh-so-sassy way. While netizens are posting their dance videos on the peppy number from Baar Baar Dekho, Urfi posted a smoking hot video of her in a sexy backless green dress with a hoodie. Urfi’s sizzling pictures, videos and Instagram reels are adored by her fans and 3.5 million Instagram followers.Also Read - Angry Urfi Javed Blasts Paps For Commenting on Her Outfit, Says ‘Apni GF, Maa, Behen Ko Bolo…’ - Watch

While sharing the sexy video on the photo-sharing platform, Urfi Javed captioned it, “Life is a prize but to live doesn’t mean you’re alive !” Urfi, who makes heads turn with her bold fashion choices, this time, wore a green cloth that was tied to cover her waist and head. The plunging neckline made out of that cloth surprised her fans as this dress was one of her boldest avatars. Also Read - Urfi Javed Hot Looks: 10 Hot And Bold Photos Of Urfi Javed That Proves She Is An Internet Sensation | Watch Video

URFI JAVED’S SEXY AVATAR IN BOLD DRESS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

FANS PRAISE URFI JAVED’S KALA CHASHMA REEL

Urfi Javed credited her hair artist and photographer who helped her to create this sassy look. Urfi looked vivacious and captivating in her new hot avatar while Kala Chashma played in the background. Her followers were as usual impressed by her oomph factor and sex appeal. A fan commented, “Bomb maam🔥👏.” Another fan wrote, “Urfiiiiiiiiiiiii. Love love love ❤️❤️❤️☺️.” A netizen also commented, “Hottttt🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” There were some troll comments as well, but the actress seemed undeterred by criticism as she continues to experiment with her fashion statements.

The Bigg Boss OTT contestant recently sparked a new controversy with her latest video at an event where she was seen scolding the paps. Apparently, according to Urfi, somebody had commented on her dressing sense which offended the actor. Urfi said she won’t tolerate anybody passing remarks on her attire or what she chooses to wear.

On the professional front, Urfi has acted in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiyaa ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.