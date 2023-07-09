Home

Urfi Javed recently lashed out at Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel for her homophobic remarks during an interview.

Urfi Javed Bashes Ameesha Patel For Her Homophobic Remarks: Urfi Javed never shies away from expressing her opinions on pop culture, celebrities, gender inequality and societal taboos. The actress has often been on the receiving end of trolls for her views and moreover her bold style statements. Celebrities like Chahatt Khanna, Farah Khan Ali and Sudhanshu Pandey have slammed her for her fashion choices in the past. Urfi, however, does not get affected by criticism as she has always maintained that naysayers never bother her. The former Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant, known for her unfiltered views recently lashed out at Ameesha Patel for her ‘OTT full of gay-lesbianism’ remark.

Urfi took to her Instagram stories and shared Ameesha’s video. She captioned her post as, “What is actually gayism, lesbianism? Keep your children away from it? So when she said ‘kaho na Pyar hai’ she meant only straight people. Public figures speaking without educating themselves on such sensitive topics really irks me! Not getting work for 25 years has made her into a very bitter person.” The Gadar 2 actress in her interaction with Bollywood Hungama stated that, “People are waiting for good, clean cinema. The era where you could make cinema that a grandchild could sit and watch with a grandparent is completely missing. OTT for sure doesn’t give you that. Because OTT is full of, homosexuality, gay-lesbianism… Scenes where you have to cover your kids’ eyes or actually put a child lock on your television so they can’t access those platforms. It’s not something you really want your kids to watch.”

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

