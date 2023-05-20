Home

Urfi Javed recently reacted to Vivek Agnihotri's 'costume slavery' remark on Aishwarya Rai's Cannes 2023 appearance.

Urfi Javed Lashes Out at Vivek Agnihotri For ‘Costume Slavery’ Remark: Urfi Javed is known for speaking her mind and calling a spade a spade. The actor is not just known for her bold style statements but also for expressing her fearless views during interviews and on social media platforms. She has often called out hypocrisy and also has had verbal spats with Farah Khan Alia and Chahatt Khan as they had criticised her fashion sense. Urfi has also been on the receiving end of trolling and internet bullying. However, she continues to live her life on her own terms. She recently countered filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Twitter as she slammed him for using the term ‘costume slaves’ by sharing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s pic from her Cannes 2023 appearance.

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S REACTION TO VIVEK AGNIHOTRI’S TWEET:

Mai jaan na chalti hu Aapne kaunse fashion school se apni degree lee Hai?

Aapko delh k lagta hai aapko fashion ki kaafi samajh hai , fashion movie aapko direct karni chahiye thi ! https://t.co/QQcPwTvn5g — Uorfi (@uorfi_) May 19, 2023

URFI JAVED SLAMS VIVEK AGNIHOTRI

In the picture shared by The Kashmir Files director a man could be seen helping Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her dress at Cannes 2023. Vivek wrote in his tweet “Have you guys heard of a term called ‘Costume Slaves’. They are mostly girls (a suited man in this case). You can see them now in India too with almost every female celeb. Why are we becoming so stupid and oppressive just for such uncomfortable fashion?” He then clarified in another tweet that “My comment has nothing to do with ARB. It’s only about the weird concept of ‘costume slavery’. And ARB is not responsible for it. She is just a model/fashion ambassador.” Urfi responded to his post and captioned her quote tweet as “Mai jaan na chalti hu Aapne kaunse fashion school se apni degree lee Hai? Aapko delh k lagta hai aapko fashion ki kaafi samajh hai , fashion movie aapko direct karni chahiye thi! (I want to know from which fashion college did you graduate from? it looks like you have a lot of knowledge about fashion, you should have directed the fashion movie.)”

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

