Mumbai: TV personality Urfi Javed has been making headlines ever since she came out of the Bigg Boss OTT show. Everyday Urfi turns heads with her fashion choices. Netizens have changed their vision and praised the actor for her DIY hacks. From designing her clothes to posing like a model, Urfi does it all, and this time, she turned a silk cloth into a sexy and bold top. While it’s good to see Urfi all smiles for the camera, the risqué outfit, however, took away all the attention and left netizens amazed. Once again, Urfi Javed is winning hearts and is setting social media on fire with her latest look.Also Read - Urfi Javed Is Slaying In An 'Ulti Shirt' And Netizens Are Completely Impressed: 'Aap Kitne Cute Ho'

On Saturday, Urfi dropped a video in which she can be seen wearing a hot backless top with front choker. What else will surely catch your attention is Urfi Javed’s million-dollar smile. Several people took to the comment section of Urfi’s post and dropped fire emojis. One of the user wrote, “Hi pretty baby attractive dress you’re looking gorgeous”. Another wrote,”Always waiting for your new design dressing”. Also Read - ‘You Are Thunderstorm’: Tired of Trolling, Netizens Praise Urfi Javed For Carrying Bold Dress With Confidence

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

