Urfi Javed Leaves Little For Imagination in Barely There Top Made From Chains – See Hot Pics

Urfi Javed stunned netizens as she donned her barely there top made from chains while sharing her photo dump on social media.

Urfi Javed Leaves Little For Imagination in Barely There Top: Urfi Javed recently shared a photo dump from her various style statements while experimenting with different attires. The actress is often schooled by fashion police and trolled by moral police for her bold fashion choices. However, despite of naysayers criticizing her wardrobe Urfi has said time and again that she lives life on her own terms. The former Bigg Boss OTT 1 contestant has also been praised by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kangana Ranaut for being confident and outspoken. Her recent viral pictures also got overwhelming reactions from netizens who were surprised by her new avatar.

URFI JAVED DROPS PHOTOS IN BOLD OUTFITS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

URFI JAVED RAISES MERCURY IN BARELY-THERE DRESS MADE OF CHAINS

Urfi took to her Instagram handle and posted ten photos. The actress went bold in the first picture as she covered herself with hands while donning a barely there top made of chains as she looked scorching hot and alluring. In the second pic she wore a transparent pink net dress. While in other pictures she can be seen in casuals followed by a photo in sexy multi-coloured bodysuit. Fans hailed her sizzling looks while trolls as usual came up with nasty comments.

A few weeks ago Urfi had sparked controversy when her liplock picture with Kajol Tyagi broke the internet. Though Kajol is her close friends, the intimate photo stirred speculations over Urfi’s sexual orientation. Many social media users and portals led to the debate about the actress being bisexual.

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

