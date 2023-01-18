Home

Urfi Javed Leaves Nothing to Imagination as She Poses Topless With Long Braid, Fan Says ‘Dayan Wali Choti’

Urfi Javed recently shared her shocking topless video with long braid amid row with BJP leader Chitra Kishor Wagh.

Urfi Javed Takes Internet by Storm Again: Urfi Javed is on fire with her unfiltered statements and bare-all persona. The actor once again took the internet by storm by posing in barely-there outfit which has left internet gasping for breath. Urfi has always been a darling of the paparazzi because of her sizzling attire and willingness to pose for candid photoshoots. Her sensuous Instagram reels are always a treat to her fans and followers. However, she also gets bashed quite often by the fashion police and netizens for her style statements. After being slammed by Chahatt Khanna, Farah Khan Ali and Sudhanshu Pandey, she now got into tussle with BJP leader Chitra Kishor Wagh. Chitra Wagh had accused Urfi of having perverse impact on society and misusing ‘freedom of expression’. Amid the political row the actor once again shared her smoking hot reel.

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S VIRAL REEL:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

URFI ONCE AGAIN GOES BARE MINIMAL

Urfi captioned her post as, “I like what I see 🌹.” The actor can be seen in a lingerie set in the topless video. As she dons her bare minimal attire, she can be seen covering herself with a fake ponytail. While her fans were gushing about her sensuality, trolls came up with nasty comments as usual. A fan also took a funny jibe at her by mentioning ‘dayan waali choti (ponytail like a witch)’. However, Urfi received a lot of heart, heart-shaped eye and fire emojis. The actor has always maintained that she doesn’t pay much attention to naysayers. She recently tweeted, “Lakhs if pending rape cases but these politicians going to the media and publicly threatening to hit a woman because of what she puts on her body. :).”

Urfi has acted in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

