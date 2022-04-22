Urfi Javed’s Transparent Look: Internet sensation Urfi Javed is well-known for her distinct sense of style Every time the actor appears at a public event, her outfit choices astound social media. She isn’t one to follow the crowd; the actor is bold and daring in her dress choices. The actor was spotted wearing a captivating bikini and hologram-tinted pants at an event in a hotel. Urfi Javed grabbed all the eyeballs with her one-of-a-kind ensemble for the red carpet event. She wore a low-cut lavendar two-piece with a transparent skirt wrapped around her waist. Bigg Boss OTT fame finished the look with bold eyeliner and glossy lips. She kept her hair tied in a ponytail with a few strands lying on her forehead.Also Read - Urfi Javed Goes Braless, Flaunts Deep Neckline in White Shirt With Cut-Out Sleeves, Fan Says 'Kutta Ne Shirt Noch Di'

Watch Urfi Javed’s viral video:

Netizens were quick to respond to Urfi’s one-of-a-kind style for the event. They flooded the comment section asking if it was raining and that is why she chose to wear a raincoat. While some others had the most hilarious reactions to Urfi’s look. One of the users wrote, “Plastic to chhod do madam.” Another user wrote, “Next dress invisible dress.” Also Read - Urfi Javed Skips Rope In A Saree And High Heels, Challenges Her Fans To 'Beat Her' - Watch

Urfi is unconcerned about the teasing and trolls she receives because she dresses the way she wants. She plays around with her look and makes sure that everyone’s attention is drawn to her. Urfi rocks anything with aplomb, from the most unique designs to the most eccentric cut-out gowns and hairdos. This causes everyone to take notice of her stunning appearance.

What do yo think about Urfi Javed’s latest appearance? Let us know!