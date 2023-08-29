Urfi Javed Makes Colourful Belt With Small Toy Cars, Check Her Sexy Airport Look

Home

Urfi Javed recently took the internet by storm as she posed in her bold outfit with colourful belt made of small cars.

Urfi Javed Makes Colourful Belt With Small Toy Cars: Urfi Javed never shies away from experimenting with her airport looks. The actress recently opted for a belt made of small toy cars as she was papped in her unique attire. While her new look broke the internet, the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant in no time deleted her post from her social media handles. Apart from paparazzo handles, Urfi had herself shared her bold and glamorous avatar on Instagram. But for the very first time she removed her post. The actress has always been a darling of the paparazzi as she always poses for candid pictures and this time was no different.

WATCH URFI JAVED’S VIRAL AIRPORT LOOK:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

URFI JAVED STUNS IN BOLD OUTFIT MADE OF SMALL TOY CARS

Urfi was seen donning a white crop-top with graffiti shaped colours. She paired her look with matching Bermuda shorts. The actress looked smoking hot and alluring in her sizzling look. While some trolls came up with nasty comments, a section of netizens also came up with hilarious comments. Her belt was made of small toy cars including Ferrari and Mercedes. Urfi always comes up with bold and out-of-the-box style statements. She has time and again been criticised for her dressing sense, but Urfi has always maintained that she lives her life on her own terms.

Urfi had sparked controversy a week ago when her liplock picture with Kajol Tyagi broke the internet. Though Kajol is her close friends, the intimate photo stirred speculations over Urfi’s sexual orientation. Many social media users and portals led to the debate about the actress being bisexual.

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

