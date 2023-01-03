Urfi Javed Makes Internet Stop And Stare in Barely-There Bralette Made of Plastic Circles – Check Viral Video

Urfi Javed wears a barely-there outfit made of small plastic circles as she posts a quick clip on her Instagram account flaunting her quirky style.

Urfi Javed Makes Internet Stop And Stare in Barely-There Bralette Made of Plastic Circles - Check Viral Video

Urfi Javed’s bold look: Urfi Javed makes sure she’s never off the news cycle. The actor dropped another quirky look on social media in her trademark style and the internet was left amazed. Urfi, who is known for rocking unusual fashion and doing things her own way, once again wore a barely-there outfit.

Urfi Javed wore a bralette and a structured skirt made from small plastic circles. She wore a white bikini bottom underneath and covered her torso with a plastic-mirrored flower. And that’s the best we could do to describe her fashion here. See it for yourself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Urfi styled that look with bright red lips, hair tied in a long braid, and glossy makeup. She looked confident and unperturbed by all those who keep objecting to her choice of clothing.

Meanwhile, Urfi also took to her Instagram stories to comment on the Delhi accident in which a woman was hit on her scooty and dragged for around 12 km naked with broken bones. Urfi wrote a note in her Instagram stories and said, “The police were treating this as an accident case, what the f**k. They dragged her 12kms under her car, her bones broken, naked. Mrs Chitra Wagh, one of the accused belongs to your party, I would love to see you raising your voice here (sic)!”

Chitra Wagh, whom Urfi mentioned in her note, is the president of Maharashtra Mahila Morcha. She recently filed a police complaint against the actor for allegedly spreading vulgarity with her looks. Your thoughts on Urfi’s latest avatar though?