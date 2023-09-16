Home

Urfi Javed Maximises Boldness in Blue Transparent Top And Matching Sexy Shorts – Watch

Urfi Javed Stuns in Bold Blue Dress: Urfi Javed is once again setting the screens ablaze as she has a weekend treat for her die-hard fans and followers. The actress known for her unique and out-of-the-box style statements has always been a darling of the paparazzi as she never shies away from posing in her glamorous and sexy outfits. She keeps on being the newsmaker in entertainment tabloids that are obsessed with her dressing sense and candid confessions. Urfi recently donned a bold blue dress during her night out while she was clicked by the shutterbugs. In a viral video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, she is seen having a fun interaction with the photographers.

WATCH URFI JAVED’S VIRAL VIDEO IN HOT BLUE DRESS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

URFI JAVED SIZZLES IN TRANSPARENT BLUE DRESS

Urfi wore a hot blue transparent top and matching blue shorts underneath. The Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 contestant looked alluring and scorching hot in her new avatar. Urfi brought the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality with her glam quotient and sex appeal. Fans went gaga over her sizzling look. While talking to paps she said, “Main kuch bhi kar leti hoon, fashion lagta hai (Whatever I do, looks like fashion)”. Her new video reel is breaking the internet as netizens are left gasping for breath. Social media users dropped heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis. While a section of trolls dropped nasty and mean comments. Urfi has always maintained that she lives life on her own terms and naysayers do not bother her much.

For the unversed, Urfi and her best friend Kajol Tyagi had sparked controversy, few weeks ago by posting picture of their passionate smooch on social media. Many questions were raised about the actress’s sexual orientation as she has not been dating anyone since her breakup. Many speculated that Urfi might be bisexual, since she had confessed about not kissing a man since her last breakup. Neither Urfi nor Kajol have issued any clarification on the viral photo.

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

