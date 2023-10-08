Home

Entertainment

Urfi Javed Maximises Hotness in Outfit Made From Cigarettes – Watch

Urfi Javed Maximises Hotness in Outfit Made From Cigarettes – Watch

Urfi Javed looks sensational and spectacular in her stunning and stylish outfit made from cigarettes. - Watch

Urfi Javed Maximises Hotness in Outfit Made From Cigarettes - Watch

Urfi Javed Dons Outfit Made From Cigarettes: Urfi Javed is on fire as she is yet again redefining fashion with her innovative outfit. The actress known for experimenting with her style statements never shies away from posing for the shutterbugs in bold and unique dresses. Urfi has created a brand image for herself by posting her pictures and reels in sizzling outfits. While a section of netizens and celebs hail her brave choices, some trolls and even celebs have criticised her wardrobe. She has been bashed for capitalizing her sexualisation. In a recent interview with India Today, the former Bigg Boss OTT 1 contestant confessed about the same and said, “I admit that I am capitalizing on my sexualization, but it is not something new. Movies and directors have been doing that for ages. And the point is, they sexualise women in their films, still the females face the backlash while the directors and producers are making money. I want to take in-charge and sexualize myself so that I can make my own money”.

Trending Now

WATCH URFI JAVED’S STUNNING REEL WITH ANTI-SMOKING MESSAGE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

You may like to read

URFI JAVED SIZZLES IN ANTI-SMOKING OUTFIT

Urfi recently took to her Instagram handle and posted her reel. The video begins with the actress dressed in an oversized T-shirt collecting cigarettes from street. She is then shown making an outfit from the smoked cigarettes. She then wears a hot cut-out off-shoulder gown made from cigarettes. Urfi looks scorching hot in the sexy dress. The viral clip ends with the warning, “No Smoking…Smoking is injurious to health”. Urfi captioned her post as, “dress from 🚬My hands were smelling like Cigarettes for so many days after this !😅📸 @sk_.click Assisted by @pallavi.sakhare.581 @rakhilangade”.

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES