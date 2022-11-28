Urfi Javed Meets Another Pervert Online Asking ‘How Are Your B***s’, Check Her Savage Response

Trust Urfi Javed to take the trolling heads on and not bow down to any kind of misogyny online. Recently, when she was interacting with people on Instagram, someone asked her 'how are your b***s' and here's what she said.

Urfi Javed Meets Another Pervert Online Asking 'How Are Your B***s', Check Her Savage Response

Urfi Javed is known for her bold statements and appearances in the media. The actress and model has created her own niche fan-following who is in awe of her unabashedness. Urfi’s fearlessness knows no bounds and this is the reason all her trolls and critics keep getting a piece of their mind every now and then. After the whole Chetan Bhagat fiasco (more about that later), Urfi schooled a social media user on Sunday who wanted to know the haal-chaal of her ‘b***s’.

Urfi came online via her Instagram stories and answered fans’ questions about her journey and her participation in the dating reality show Splitsvilla. During the same time, she also gave back to a pervert who asked ‘how are your b***s’. In her own savage fashion, she took the troll heads on and said, “They haven’t learnt to talk yet. I am so sorry.”

Meanwhile, Urfi’s response to writer Chetan Bhagat‘s veiled jibe at her is going viral. The ‘2 States’ author recently gave his two cents to the young boys and said, “Phone has been a great distraction for the youth, especially the boys, spending hours just watching Instagram Reels. Everyone knows who Uorfi Javed is. What will you do with her photos? Is it coming in your exams or you will go for a job interview and tell the interviewer that you know all her outfits? (sic).” He added while speaking at a literature event, “On one side, there is a youth who is protecting our nation at Kargil and on another side, we have another youth who is seeing Uorfi Javed’s photos hiding in their blankets (sic).”

URFI JAVED’S RESPONDS TO CHETAN BHAGAT’S STATEMENTS: DON’T PROMOTE RAPE CULTURE

After receiving a lot of criticism on social media for his misogynist attack, Bhagat got a befitting reply from Urfi as well. Reacting to Bhagat’s statements, she said, “Men like him will always blame the women than accepting their own shortcomings. Stop promoting rape culture you sickos out there. Blaming women’s clothes for the behaviour of men is so 80s Mr Chetan Bhagat.”

Your thoughts on Urfi being attacked for owning her sexuality and wearing confidence on her sleeves?