Urfi Javed's Airport Look: Internet sensation Urfi Javed never misses an occasion to show off her unusual dress choices to her fans. Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi knows how to grab all the eyeballs with her DIY outfits. She got snapped by shutterbugs at the airport where she struck poses and interacted with them as well. She can be seen wearing a backless T-shirt with little matching shorts. When asked about being pointed out for her clothing choices, she expressed her displeasure. She decided not to respond. While posing for the photographers, she also gave trolls the middle finger.

What caught our attention was the quote written on Urfi's t-shirt. It read, "Other celebrities dress classy than Urfi tho, well then, f**k them and f**k you too." Looked like Urfi wasn't holding back as her t-shirt spoke volumes on behalf of her and she subtly mocked trollers.

Watch Urfi Javed’s Viral Airport Look:

Watch Urfi Javed's Viral Airport Look:

However, her style did not go over well with everyone. The video that has now gone viral is flooded with comments for the TV actor. Not only did they call her an attention seeker, but they also chastised her for her unusual outfit. One of the users wrote, “How much does she get paid for her daily airport visits.” Another user said, “Inka tailor fir bhul Gya back ka attache krna.”

Urfi is unconcerned about the criticism she receives because she dresses the way she wants. She plays around with her look and makes sure that everyone’s attention is drawn to her when she leaves her home. Urfi rocks anything with aplomb, from the most unique designs to the most eccentric cut-out gowns and hairdos. On the work front, Urfi was most recently seen on Bigg Boss OTT. She has appeared in a number of television shows, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chandra Nandini, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and others.

