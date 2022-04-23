Urfi Javed New Video: Internet sensation Urfi Javed has been vocal about her choices of clothes, people trolling her and this time she took a jibe at her close friend Rakhi Sawant, who was gifted a luxury car from her friends Adil Khan Durrani and hair and skin specialist Shelly Lather. Rakhi has become a proud owner of a BMW X1 priced at around Rs 40 lakh.Also Read - 'Chudail Lag Rahi Hoon Mai', Have A Look At Urfi Javed's 'No Make-up' Look - Watch Video

On Friday, when a pap asked Urfi Javed about her new car, “When are you buying your new car? Will it be Audi?” To which, she straight away said, “Ruko zara sabar karo, I have to buy car on my own, no one will gift me (mujhe koi gift dene wala nahi hai, meine khud hi leni hain)”. Also Read - Urfi Javed Make Heads Turn With Her Hot Mermaid Look At An Event In Mumbai - Watch Video

Watch hilarious video of Urfi Javed shared by a pap:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Urfi Javed Makes Heads Turn in Low Cut, Transparent Outfit, Netizens Say, 'Plastic Toh Chodh Do Madam' - Watch Viral Video

Urfi Javed is always seen traveling in cabs from one location to another, and that is one of the best qualities we liked about her. When the actor was out for dinner, a pap had questioned her about the car to which she responded like this.

Well, we love how Urfi lives her life on her terms. Way to go!