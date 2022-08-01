Urfi Javed Nude Video Goes Viral: Urfi Javed is an internet sensation who is bold, confident, and smart. Every day she shares a new post on Instagram and surprises her followers with her bold fashion choices. After Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot, Urfi has been flaunting nakedness in public for attention. Urfi, on Monday, exposed her breast by wearing nothing. She covered her assets with her hands and used a green rope to make a zig-zag design on her body. The Bigg Boss OTT fame wore a nude colour brief to give that all nude look. On Instagram, Urfi shared this daring video with a beautiful hairdo big fun with red roses.Also Read - Urfi Javed Dons Green Thong Monokini on The Streets, Netizens Say, 'Ranveer Singh Part 2' - Watch

Urfi was spotted in a glam-up look, she wore a glossy lip-tint, and wing eyeliner. With filled brows and mascara-laden eyes, she was looking too sultry for the photoshoot. Also Read - Urfi Javed Covers Her Breast With Hand While Posing In A Mustard Bralette, Shares Bold PICS On Instagram

Urfi Javed wore a traditional bridal necklace and nose ring to give that sultry look. Urfi has received mixed reactions from the comment section. A fan appreciated her efforts and called her ‘flawless’. Another user wrote, “So gorgeous and lovely to day ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”. A few people trolled Urfi for wearing ‘nada (rope)’ to hide her figure. “Aapne nada kyun pehna hain”. Also Read - Urfi Javed Joins Naked Trend After Ranveer Singh, Covers Herself With Just Rose Petals - Watch

A look at Urfi Javed’s latest nude video:

Urfi was a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 and appeared in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhaniya.