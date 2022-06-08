Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is now Uorfi Javed, the internet sensation took to her Instagram handle to tell everyone that she has added an extra letter to her name. The model-actress who often hits the headlines, courtesy her bizarre fashion sense added an extra O in her first name. The 24-year-old has now changed the spelling of her name from Urfi to Uorfi, though she has changed her name’s spelling, the pronunciation will stay the same, she added in her Instagram story.Also Read - Urfi Javed Stuns in Sexy And Bold Bori Dress, Netizens Say, 'Ab Tarzan Bhi Ban Gayi, Waah'

Uorfi, who is still getting used to the new change, asked everyone to be mindful of the new addition while mentioning her in an article or post so that she doesn't forget it herself.

The actress penned a long note on her IG story. "Hi guys, so I've officially changed my Uorfi. It'll be pronounced the same as Urfi! Just the spelling change. Just want everyone to be mindful while writing my name now, so that even I'm mindful ( keep forgetting at times) Thanku, love Uorfi"

Uorfi who shot to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT, made her television debut with Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. In the show, she played the role of Avni Pant. The 24-year-old who hails from Lucknow has also been a part of shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Meri Durga, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie and more.

On the work front, recently Uorfi was rumored to join Mika Singh in Swayamvar: Mika Di Voti. However, she had put a stop to this rumour. While speaking to Etimes TV, she said, “I would never do a marriage-related reality show. I believe marriage is a very sacred and personal thing.”